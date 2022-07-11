Are Latino voters shifting red in California? Experts disagree

Some experts say there is a right shift among that voting block. However, in California, some are not convinced yet.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political analysts say, on a national level, the Latino voting block is trending in the Republican direction, but they disagree on that trend happening in California.

Republican strategist Mike Madrid said California does not fit in with the national trend of Latino voters shifting Republican.

“The way I look at it, as somebody who has been studying this for decades now, is there's this slow gradual movement of Latino voters, of Hispanic voters, starting to reflect the overall electorate," Madrid said. "A lot of this is causing a lot of deep consternation for Democrats who are concerned about slipping amongst their base, and a lot of opportunity for Republicans who feel that they can pick up this fastest growing segment of the electorate. Now, it's not happening in California, and it hasn't really happened in California the past 25 or 30 years.”

He said Prop 187 is one of the main catalysts. Almost 30 years ago, Republicans backed the proposition, also called 'Save Our State,' that prohibited undocumented immigrants from accessing health care or public education.

The second factor is economics, he said.

“In California, there's a correlation between race and ethnicity and poverty, and the lack of economic mobility," Madrid said. "Poor people vote for Democrats, wealthy people vote for Democrats, the shrinking middle class in California tends to be more competitive for Republicans, but there just aren't that many middle class voters in California anymore.”

Political Data Analyst Paul Mitchell said, on a national level, there is a right shift among that voting block. In California, he's not convinced yet.

“There is some open question about whether or not that's changing," Mitchell said. "A couple things I think are adding to that, one is Latinos are getting to be an older portion of the electorate and with becoming an older portion of the electorate might be becoming a little bit more moderate.”

Jenny Sevilla-Korn, who has worked for the Bush administration and most recently the Trump administration as the Latino liaison, has no doubt about the trend in California.

“In California, we're actually seeing the trends," she said. "Don't be fooled by Democrats who say, 'Oh, well, Democrats still have a majority of the Hispanic vote.' That's true, but what you really need to look at is the trend of Hispanics leaving the Democrat party and joining the Republican party.”

She points to a few key races.

"If you look at Brian Maryott... in San Diego, he's getting 1% more of the vote than (Mike) Levin in the Hispanic community," she said. "Mike Garcia over in LA County, David Valadao up in the Valley - so across the state in California, you see Congress members who are actually gaining with Hispanic votes."

Korn said the issued behind the shift are economics, crime, and then open border. Madrid would say she’s wrong. He said the Latino voting block has never been motivated by immigration issues. He agreed on economics and crime, and added in access to better education and healthcare.

Latinos make up about half of the population in California, but Mitchell said they are only 28% of the registered voters and only about 20% of Latino’s actually end up voting. So lawmakers are elected based on a population that doesn’t actually reflect the makeup of the state.