Lawsuits aim to extend 2020 Census deadline

The census is done every 10 years. This year, it comes during a pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — If you haven't filled out the 2020 census, officials said now is the time. The deadline is September 30, but there’s a legal push to extend the deadline.



"It's all hands on deck," said San Diego-based census coordinator Joann Fields.

Fields is on a mission to ensure every resident here is counted. That means she is spending the next several days in neighborhoods that have a lower response rate than others. Those include places like Oceanside, National City, San Diego State and Mission Beach. They all fall under 56%. The county average is 73%.

"For the most part, we are doing well, but we want to have higher numbers because the return will be higher for our community," said Fields.



The census, which is done every ten years, determines how much funding cities get for schools, roads and other vital programs. It also dictates the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.



However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic added significant challenges. As a result, the census deadline was extended through October from its original July date. Now, it's only through September. Lawsuits are pending to change that.

Thomas Saenz, president and legal council for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, is behind one of the lawsuits.

"Due to the intervention of political forces from the white house, the bureau announced it would truncate that collection period," said Saenz.

Saenz argued an earlier deadline will impact harder-to-count areas where minorities often live.

"We redraw districts every 10 years so if the White House succeeds in reducing the count of Latinos and others of color, that would mean less political representation," said Saenz.

Extended deadline or not, Saenz said getting your census done is crucial.

"Now really is the time to benefit your community," said Saenz.