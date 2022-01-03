Lorena Gonzalez announces resignation from CA State Assembly

Through several tweets, Gonzelez made the announcement that she would make the move to accept a job with the California Labor Federation in July.

SAN DIEGO — CA Assemblywoman, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher announced Monday that she will be stepping down from the State Assembly where she currently represents the 80th district that covers areas of San Diego County.

Through several tweets she made the announcement and gave some additional information as to her future plans.

Gonzalez tweeted, "I just announced my resignation from the State Assembly so that I can accept a job with the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO in preparation for becoming its leader in July."

She talked about what she had accomplished in the eight years since she was elected in 2013 including, "raising the min wage, to ensuring every California has paid sick leave & expanding overtime laws to farmworkers."

I just announced my resignation from the State Assembly so that I can accept a job with the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO in preparation for becoming its leader in July. This move will allow me to continue my life’s commitment to serve & empower working Californians. — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 3, 2022

Gonzalez went on to explain why she was making this change and said that "the only way to truly change the lives of working Californians is to empower them at work. No law is ever as powerful as a union contract. So, now, I will simply continue my service by singularly focusing on strengthening the labor movement."

Gonzalez's husband and Supervisor of San Diego County's Fourth District, Nathan Fletcher tweeted his support of the change, calling his wife a "fierce fighter for the working class, farm workers, immigrants, environment and more."

My wife leaves a legacy of accomplishment as a legislator that will not be matched—a fierce fighter for the working class, farm workers, immigrants, environment and more. Her commitment will never waiver and impact will only grow in the new role. https://t.co/6df8aTCKbh — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) January 3, 2022

Gonzalez has served as an assembly member since May 2013. Throughout her tenure, she has penned legislation focused on women’s rights, children and families, the environment and workers’ rights. Gonzalez served as Chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee starting in 2016 and was the first Latina in California history to hold the position.

Prior to becoming an elected official, Gonzalez also worked for AFL-CIO and was the first woman and person of color to hold the position of CEO and Secretary-Treasurer for the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, according to her website.

The specific timing of this change has not been released.

STATEMENT: Lorena Gonzalez will join @CaliforniaLabor

Her long history w/the labor movement combined with her legislative record of relentlessly championing the rights & protections of workers perfectly positions her to build on success led by the Federation & affiliated unions. pic.twitter.com/PaJeZOyztc — California Labor Federation (@CaliforniaLabor) January 3, 2022