WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Mayor Kevin Faulconer was in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump. The two met in the Oval Office to discuss the importance of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

During the discussion, Mayor Faulconer talked about the importance of the agreement and the mayors ongoing advocacy for the agreement, including the introduction of a joint resolution supporting the USMCA to be considered at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Mayor Faulconer also raised cross border concerns with polluted water flowing into the Tijuana River Valley from Mexico and the ongoing impact on local beaches and coastal waters.

President Trump and the mayor also discussed San Diego’s innovative solutions to homelessness, an issue that is challenging California municipalities.

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian