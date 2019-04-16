SAN DIEGO — Making good on his promise to provide more opportunities for homeless individuals living out of their vehicles, Mayor Faulconer will announce Tuesday the expansion of San Diego’s Safe Parking program with a third lot where people can park overnight and that, for the first time, allows recreational vehicles.

Faulconer says the lots would provide more than 100 new parking spaces for those in need, with a goal of providing a temporary place for the homeless while they search for employment and/or permanent housing. The program currently serves more than 200 adults and children and has helped more than 30 families transition to permanent housing, according to the mayor's office.

Mayor Faulconer will be joined at a Mission Valley parking lot near SDCCU Stadium by City Councilmember Scott Sherman and representatives from Jewish Family Service (JFS) at 12:30 p.m. JFS manages the city’s other two safe parking lots and will run the new lot as well, bringing case managers, housing specialists and more to the site to help individuals move toward long-term stable housing.