Mayor Gloria to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with White House, senators

This is Gloria's first visit to the nation's capital since his election as mayor in 2020.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Todd Gloria will travel to Washington, D.C, Wednesday to meet with the Biden-Harris Administration, U.S. Senators, and members of Congress to advocate for solutions to top issues affecting San Diego.

"I'm looking forward to meeting with the Biden-Harris Administration as well as our Congressional leaders to advocate for solutions to the challenges we face as a city," Gloria said. "We have much more to do to end chronic homelessness, build housing San Diegans can afford, and repair our infrastructure.

"I will be pushing to advance these priorities with our federal partners as part of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act as well as the Build Back Better Act," he said.

Gloria is confirmed to meet with White House officials, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Interim Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Anthony Love and California's Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla.

The meeting focal points include addressing the housing and homelessness crises, federal investment in infrastructure, lifting non-essential travel restrictions at land ports of entry and ending cross-border pollution affecting the Tijuana River Valley

This is Gloria's first visit to the nation's capital since his election as mayor in 2020.