Mayor Gloria in Washington D.C. to speak at National Housing Conference

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Mayor Todd Gloria is in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to speak at the National Housing Conference – Solutions for Affordable Housing. The conference brings together housing professionals, policymakers, researchers and advocates to discuss solutions to the nation's housing policy challenges. Gloria was invited to speak at the conference about the efforts undertaken by his administration to build more affordable housing.

Gloria is expected to meet with Biden administration officials including the Director of White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Dr. Rahul Gupta, and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as well as congressional leaders about key issues for San Diego such as the fentanyl crisis, immigration and securing funds for community projects in the city.

His trip to D.C. comes months after Gloria responded to critics over his handling of the homelessness crisis that has grown even bigger under his tenure.

"The frustration that people are expressing is understandable. I'm frustrated as well. But the difference is you can’t allow that frustration to lead to inaction," said Mayor Gloria. "You have to funnel that frustration toward progress."

When asked why he thinks his administration seems to be getting more heat about this issue than previous administrations, he said it's just part of the job.

"Welcome to the job of being mayor. This job causes you to be held accountable for everything," he said. "I have a sign on my desk that says 'The buck stops here,' I get that. You're held accountable for things you did and things you didn’t do, things you have nothing to do with, things that are other people's problems."