Watch live: Mayor Todd Gloria marks first 100 days in office

The mayor said he's committed to improving the lives of San Diegans in every neighborhood through the creation of a more equitable city government.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With Saturday marking his 100th day in office, Mayor Todd Gloria and other community leaders will hold a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. to reflect on the progress made so far.

Mayor Gloria said he has taken critical steps to stabilize a city in the midst of a pandemic and tackled major issues left behind by the prior administration. The mayor said he's committed to improving the lives of San Diegans in every neighborhood through the creation of a more equitable city government.

Highlights of his first 100 days include administering nearly 55,000 COVID-19 vaccines, setting up vaccination sites in underserved neighborhoods, ushering in a new era of compassionate solutions for people experiencing homelessness, providing direct aid to people and businesses struggling from the pandemic, taking action to address climate change, and diversifying city leadership as well as San Diego’s volunteer boards and commissions.