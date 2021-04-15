Mayor Todd Gloria to release ‘Back to Work SD’ budget

The mayor is expected to detail how his first budget will aim to get San Diego back on track with investments that are supposed to jumpstart the economy.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria is expected to announce a budget on Thursday that looks to get San Diego back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated city finances and the local economy.

Gloria will roll out the proposed “Back to Work SD” budget in front of Super Cocina Mexican restaurant in City Heights. The mayor is expected to detail how his first budget will aim to get San Diego back on track with investments that are supposed to jumpstart the economy. He will also outline how the plan with set the city on a path for an equitable recovery.

According to the City of San Diego, the proposed budget focuses on six key areas: getting San Diegans back to work, protecting core services and jobs through fiscal responsibility, making major investments to combat homelessness, reimagining policing and public safety, equipping San Diegans for a brighter future and tackling climate change.

The announcement of the new budget is set for noon on Thursday. The announcement will be streamed live in this story.