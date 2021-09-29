Mayor Gloria’s lip-sync video not sitting well with some San Diegans

Some San Diegans posted on Twitter that they think the song, combined with the mayor’s actions, crossed the line of professionalism.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is being criticized on social media this week for his role in a recent music video. It was created for the Downtown San Diego Partnership and shows the mayor lip-syncing to a popular R&B song from the 1990s. The song’s original words were changed to blast former Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

It’s not unusual for local politicians to participate in funny videos for nonprofit fundraisers, but some San Diegans posted on Twitter that they think the song, combined with the mayor’s actions, crossed the line of professionalism.

Is someone going to explain why the Mayor of San Diego and staff thought it was appropriate to recently make this video?? Not only is this in poor taste, it’s absolutely EMBARRASSING for this city. https://t.co/ZS8BfAQqdZ pic.twitter.com/cqdNwqmeEY — The Activated Podcast (@TheActivatedPod) September 28, 2021

“Awkward. painful. Cringey. I was uncomfortable the whole time I was watching it,” read one post.

“I'd say keep your day job, but maybe no, you shouldn't have that either,” read another.

Republican City Councilman Chris Cate, who made an appearance in the video, tweeted back defending the mayor, a Democrat, writing, “It was a roast. It was a [expletive] joke.”

It was a roast. It was a fucking joke. cc — Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) September 28, 2021