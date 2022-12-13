Nathan Fletcher: 'I will not seek a 3rd consecutive year as Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors'

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for two consecutive years. When someone told me I was the first person in 74 years to serve consecutively, I was surprised, and understood that with that honor comes great responsibility. Over the last four years, but in particular over the last two when this Board was seated, we have moved with urgency to deliver the change to this County government that San Diegans have been fighting for a long time, and we have delivered results. We are in the midst of a massive overhaul of our behavioral health system that now offers 24/7 mobile crisis response teams; more crisis stabilization units and an unyielding commitment to tackle opioid and fentanyl addiction. The creation of a new Climate Action Plan is underway. We have listened to the residents and put more focus on being a County that supports all people no matter your race, religion, country of origin or your gender identity. We have put more protections in place to help working families thrive. And we successfully led our County through a global pandemic by having some of the lowest death rates and highest vaccination rates in the United States. These are just some of the many things we have been able to achieve. I am proud of the results we have delivered so far, but there is plenty more left to be done. Today, I want folks to know that this week is the last time I will preside over a Board of Supervisors meeting as Chair. I will not seek a third consecutive year as Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. I think it’s important to provide an opportunity for others so that we continue to drive change. Next year, I think Nora Vargas should be Chair of the Board of Supervisors, and my vote will be for her. Supervisor Vargas would be an amazing leader because she’s smart, driven and holds an unmatched level of care and compassion for our community. Her leadership of this Board would be monumental for so many reasons, including the fact she would be the first Latina ever to hold the title. I look forward to the work that is ahead of us, and I am excited about the possibility of doing it with Nora Vargas as the Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.”