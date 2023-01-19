BiggerThanRoe | 2023 National Women's March scheduled for Sunday

“On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, as we mourn the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections, we send another clear message,” the event’s organizers said. “The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state house and every state legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat. Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is bigger than Roe."