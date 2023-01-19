BiggerThanRoe | 2023 National Women's March scheduled for Sunday

WASHINGTON — The 2023 National Women's March is set to kick off in cities across the U.S. on Sunday.
Scheduled on the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade, this year's National Women's March Mobilization will be in Madison, Wisconsin, with sister marches around the country including in the District.
Sunday's events are being called "Bigger than Roe," after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion.
“On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, as we mourn the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections, we send another clear message,” the event’s organizers said. “The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state house and every state legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat. Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is bigger than Roe."
D.C. demonstrators are expected to gather at Freedom Plaza at noon on Sunday for the march that will begin at 12:30 p.m.
