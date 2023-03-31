California lawmakers react to Trump indictment

State and national lawmakers were quick to dispute or show support for the indictment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers were quick to respond to the news of Former President Donald Trump being indicted.

On Twitter, Representative Nancy Pelosi said, “No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence."

Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said this is an outrageous abuse of power by a radical district attorney.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein, led the first impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

“While an indictment of a former president is bound to be controversial, is bound to so division, it would be more dangerous not to hold them accountable and to establish a principle that if you're the president, you're above the law, do what you want, and get away with it," Schiff said. "That's the road to the end of democracy. So to me, this is far more about the rule of law than it is about Donald Trump.”

Republican Representative Darrell Issa, who represents parts of San Diego County, appeared on Newsmax and Fox News, calling the indictment a weaponization of power.

He said the district attorney in New York, Alvin Bragg, is just following through with his campaign promise.

Republican Representative Doug Lamalfa, who represents parts of Sacramento County, said the New York DA is trying to influence a presidential election.

Republican Rep. Tom McClintock echoed the same sentiments about this being political interference.

In a statement he said, "The indictment of a former President of the United States and a leading candidate again for that office, on novel and legally spurious grounds, by a prosecutor who has made no secret of his political motivations and prejudicial intentions, strikes at the heart of our justice system. It fundamentally changes the American concept of equal justice under law to the totalitarian maxim, Show me the man and I will show you the crime.” It should be vigorously repudiated and rejected across the political spectrum or we risk losing the norms of civility, tolerance and reason that are necessary prerequisites for our democracy."

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta took to social media on his campaign account saying the Republican lapdogs are busy seeing who can ingratiate themselves more with Trump and MAGA extremists.

Governor Gavin Newsom has not weighed in on the indictment on social media as of yet.