U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Otay Mesa East project at border

It's the U.S. transportation secretary's second visit to San Diego in just a matter of weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a stop at the border Friday morning.

It's his second visit to San Diego in a matter of weeks.

The reason for his visit Friday was to talk about the Otay Mesa East Project, a project that received a $150 million grant from the federal government.

Secretary Buttigieg was joined by several local leaders including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and County Chair Nathan Fletcher.

The project includes construction of a new port of entry facility, which is expected to help alleviate the bottleneck of truck drivers at the border trying to deliver goods into the United States.

"Safe secure and high tech border crossings are a vital part of our transportation system," said Secretary Buttigieg. "Even if you live thousands of miles away from here, if you live in the American Midwest where I come from, you are better off economically because we are investing in our land ports of entry."

In October, the secretary visited Del Mar to get a closer look at the fragile Del Mar Bluffs.

WATCH RELATED: U.S., Mexico break ground on Otay Mesa East Port of Entry



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android