SAN FRANCISCO —

While many expected an exciting showdown between the 2020 Democratic candidates in California this weekend, no one expected the drama that unfolded Saturday.

While California Sen. Kamala Harris was speaking at a panel hosted by the liberal group MoveOn in San Francisco, a man jumped on stage disrupting the presidential candidate and snatched the microphone from her.

According to the Washington Post, the man was a self-proclaimed animal activist.

After grabbing the microphone, the protester continually repeated that he had “a big idea” before getting dragged offstage by security. Senator Harris’s husband was among those that helped remove the man from the stage.

The man identified as Aidan Cook spoke with News 8 via Skype from the Bay Area on Sunday.

“We've reached out to all of the candidates including Senator Harris’s campaign and asked them to address the existential crisis we’re facing and have been completely ignored,” said Cook.

Cook says candidates should be addressing animal agriculture and its effect on climate change. He has disrupted events over this issue before. On his Facebook page, he recently posted a photo of himself being carried by security out of a Bernie Sanders event three years ago.

When asked about the incidents he had this to say:

“The point is not about me or my identity or Harris’s identity,” said Cook. “In ordinary times, that would be a valid question. These are not ordinary times.”

On Twitter, users commented about how long it took security to intervene during the incident.

Senator Harris came back on stage after Cook was removed and the program continued. Harris kicked off a 14-candidate marathon of 2020 Democratic hopefuls. The former San Francisco district attorney who got the prime first speaking slot as California Democrats met for their annual convention on Saturday.

Her campaign tried to demonstrate its support in the nation's biggest state by handing out multilingual placards to the crowd and emblazoning official convention lanyards with her name. Harris in her seven-minute speech spoke about the need to fight back against Trump.

MoveOn tweeted an apology about the disruption to their event.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.