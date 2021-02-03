Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but 'doing better'

The Utah Republican says the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston.

Editor's note: The video above is from Feb. 5, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was "doing better."

The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

"I had kind of a tough, tough weekend," Romney joked. "I went to CPAC — that was a problem."