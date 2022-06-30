New laws set to take effect July 1 in California

Notable laws include new gun control measures and later school start times for students.

SAN DIEGO — On July 1, it marks the beginning of a new fiscal year, meaning new laws will go into effect in California.

Gas Tax Increase

Along with those laws – is the controversial gas tax increase set to cost drivers an additional three cents per gallon.

The annual increase is due to a bill signed into law back in 2017 that gradually increases the fuel tax each year.

Governor Gavin Newsom proposed pausing the gas tax increase earlier this year due to rising inflation, but his request was struck down by lawmakers. The tax money will go toward highway and road improvement projects.

Red Flag Gun Control Law

New gun control measures are set to move forward. The new 'Red Flag' law will make it possible for concerned family members, teachers, coworkers and employers to ask a judge to seize what’s known as ghost guns from someone they believe could be a danger to themselves or others.

Ghost guns are guns bought in parts and assembled at home, making it harder for law enforcement to track.

School Start Times

Effective Friday, middle and high school students will get to 'sleep in' a little later.

A new law is pushing back school start times by requiring middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The law does exempt rural school districts.

New Requirements for Bartenders

Starting this July, a new law will require bartenders in the state and their managers to pay for training. The new law makes training mandatory to help put a stop to drunk driving.

Bartenders hired before July first have until August 31st to complete training.

Those hired after July first have 60 days from their start date to complete the required training.