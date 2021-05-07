See what counties had most signatures to recall Gov. Newsom

The final report from the Secretary of State's office validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition -- more than enough to trigger a recall election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Secretary of State’s Office released the final report in the verification of signatures statewide for the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. The report included a breakdown of signatures from each county, including ones that were invalidated.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

The full breakdown PDF from the Secretary of State’s Office is included at the bottom of this article.

The highest percentages of registered voters supporting the recall effort were found in rural, conservative-leaning counties, particularly located in northern parts of California and in the Sierra Nevada area.

Los Angeles County produced the highest total number of signatures to the petition with 264,495. LA was followed by Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties in producing the greatest number of signatures. These five counties contributed nearly two-thirds of the final tally. These counties also have the highest number of registered voters.

Amador County turned out the highest percentage of registered voters signing on to the petition. Nearly 5,000 signatures out of about 26,000 registered voters were validated. That equals about 19% of the voters there. Lassen, Calaveras, Tuolumne, and Sierra counties round out the top 5 highest percentage counties signing on the recall.

There were 76,449 validated signatures in Sacramento County. That number represented 8.9% of Sacramento County’s 863,391 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

San Francisco had the lowest percentage of registered voters sign on to the petition.

