Kevin Faulconer still trying to find footing as recall looms | Newsom Recall Updates

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is struggling to break out among his fellow Republicans with less than a month to go until the recall election.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Jenner tries to strike moderate tone in attempt to stand out in GOP field

Caitlyn Jenner is looking to distance herself from so-called “far right individuals” in her campaign's latest attempt at gaining ground on her Republican colleagues running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“California needs a middle of the road candidate. I am that candidate. We do not need super far right individuals governing our state. We need prison reform, equality under the law, and affordable housing. While also having a biz friendly environment,” Jenner wrote on Facebook.

The Jenner campaign is at the beginning of a month-long bus tour of California leading up to the recall election on Sept. 14.

On a visit to Los Angeles on Aug. 13, the former Olympian and reality TV personality sidestepped questions about whether she had lined up any lucrative book or TV deals connected to her run for office.

Since announcing her candidacy, Jenner has faced questions about whether she is running a vanity campaign to advance her entertainment career.

Newsom team ramping up ads in final recall push

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his team are ramping up their efforts to fight back against the recall with less than a month to go until the election.

The primary focus of the Newsom campaign is on the coronavirus and contrasting California’s approach to combat the pandemic to the approach of large Republican-run states like Florida and Texas.

In an ad that will soon appear on television screens across the state, the Newsom campaign on Twitter wrote, “Republicans want to drive CA off the same cliff as FL and TX. They want to pretend COVID doesn't exist. Reverse the progress we’ve made on vaccines. Lives are literally on the line. Vote NO by September 14th on the Republican led recall. There’s simply too much at stake.”

GOP's Faulconer still trying to make mark as recall nears

California Republicans have long viewed Kevin Faulconer as someone moderate enough to win back the governor's office in the heavily Democratic state.

The former San Diego mayor is now testing that theory in the recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, but he's struggling to break out among his fellow Republicans.

Faulconer's bet is that voters are looking for a policy-oriented governor to lead the state through a time of strife. He's relying on his six years as mayor to make the case he's prepared to lead the state of nearly 40 million people.

But his critics say he left office with few tangible accomplishments.

Key Dates

Aug. 4 - Republican recall candidates debate

- Republican recall candidates debate Aug. 7 - Republican Party virtual delegate vote



- Republican Party virtual delegate vote Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

