Doug Ose announces end of campaign | Newsom Recall Updates

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ose cited a recent health scare as the cause.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Ose announces end of campaign

Former Congressman Doug Ose announced he is ending his campaign in the recall election.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ose cited a recent health scare as the cause.

"While I'm told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing," Ose said in his statement.

Statement from Doug Ose Regarding His Campaign for Governor. #RECALLNewsom pic.twitter.com/jMNKlonfK7 — Doug Ose (@DougOse) August 17, 2021

GOP recall candidate Elder releases details on finances

A leading Republican candidate in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom reported income over $100,000 in the last year from sources that included the media company that carries his nationally syndicated talk radio show and a film company.

Records show candidate Larry Elder also received income from speeches to conservative groups and advertising for a supplement.

Candidates are required to disclose financial interests to avoid potential conflicts of interest. Elder initially failed to list sources of income, which his campaign said was an oversight.

A revised statement shows he had income of $10,000 or more from 11 sources.

Voting has begun. If you’ve received your ballot in the mail, vote YES on question 1 to recall Gavin Newsom, who has made California unlivable for millions of people.

Vote for me, Larry Elder, on question 2, because we’ve got a state to save! pic.twitter.com/JX9Wmp3Fmz — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 16, 2021

Gallery: 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall candidates 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Key Dates

Aug. 4 - Republican recall candidates debate

- Republican recall candidates debate Aug. 7 - Republican Party virtual delegate vote



- Republican Party virtual delegate vote Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail



First day to vote by mail Aug. 17 - Republican Party debate #2 in Sacramento

Republican Party debate #2 in Sacramento August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

More information on the recall election