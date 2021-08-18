Recall ballots are arriving in the mail. Here are the ways you can cast your vote. | Newsom Recall Updates

To keep Gov. Gavin Newsom or not to keep Gov. Newsom? That is the question.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Big takeaways from second recall debate

In the historic Guild Theater, the second recall debate was anything but aged.

All of the topics discussed were the same as the first debate held just two weeks ago, such as homelessness, the economy, COVID response, and wildfires, but several responses were worthy of their own headlines.

Kevin Kiley appealed to Democrats, Kevin Faulconer attacked Larry Elder, and John Cox was actually issued a subpoena while speaking.

Political anchor Morgan Rynor was in attendance for both debates. Here is what she found to be the biggest takeaways from debate number two.

Watch how you cast your vote in the recall election

Upset by the progressive governor’s policies, his handling of the pandemic and his infamous maskless dinner at the French Laundry, about 12% of the number of Californians who voted in the last election for governor signed petitions to force a recall election.

On Sept. 14, registered voters will decide if the governor holds onto his job or not.

All active registered voters in California get their ballots in the mail about a month before the election.

The Newsom recall vote is a two-fer, asking voters:

Should Newsom be removed? Who should replace him?

If you want Newsom to stay in office, vote no.

If you want to remove Newsom, vote yes.

Either way, you can vote for a candidate on the second question, or skip it.

Key Dates

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

