Faulconer goes after Elder over comments on women | Newsom Recall Updates

Recall candidate Kevin Faulconer is attacking Larry Elder, focusing on past his comments appearing to endorse pregnancy discrimination in the workplace, and more.

Recall candidate Kevin Kiley is looking to gather support from on-the-fence Democrats with less than 30 days until the California recall election.

In a television appearance Kiley urged reluctant voters to “take a chance on change” saying that Democrats who choose to cross party lines in the recall election will only be making a one-year commitment.

“You’re not signing on for four years,” Kiley said. “You’re signing on for one year. So take a chance on change.

The recall election will take place on Sept. 14, but ballots have already started arriving in the mail to most voters.

Despite recent sniping among GOP candidates, Kiley has vowed not to attack any of his rivals.

Faulconer hits GOP rival Elder as California recall heats up

Republican recall candidate Kevin Faulconer now shares a target with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom: Talk radio host Larry Elder.

The 69-year-old has emerged as the frontrunner in the effort to replace Newsom if voters recall him on Sept. 14.

Newsom has highlighted his conservative views as out of touch with California. Faulconer is now piling on, focusing on Elder's past comments appearing to endorse pregnancy discrimination in the workplace.

Elder has been skipping debates with his Republican rivals.

All registered voters are receiving ballots in the mail and the last day to vote is Sept. 14.

Every undecided voter — pay attention.



These are not California values. These are not Republican, Democrat, or independent values. Larry Elder is doubling down on his attacks on working women and California families. https://t.co/Dld60A3xl1 — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) August 18, 2021

Lawsuit challenges legality of California's recall system

Two people filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of California's recall election.

The plaintiffs R.J. Beaber and A.W. Clark filed the complaint with the United States District Court Central District of California.

At the root of the complaint is the recall's constitutionality, specifically under the equal protection clause of the Constitution. The complaint argues that people who vote for Gov. Gavin Newsom would be disenfranchised on the second recall ballot question.

Key Dates

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

