Doug Ose endorses Kevin Kiley in recall election | Newsom Recall Updates

Former Republican recall candidate Doug Ose is giving his support to Assemblymember Kevin Kiley in the upcoming recall election.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Doug Ose endorses Kevin Kiley in recall race

Former Republican recall candidate Doug Ose is giving his support to Assemblymember Kevin Kiley in the upcoming recall election.

The Kiley campaign teased a “major announcement” today at the Capitol. That announcement came when Ose appeared with Kiley to give his endorsement to the Rocklin assemblymember.

Ose officially ended his campaign on Aug. 17 due to a heart attack.

"While I'm told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing," Ose said in a statement on Aug. 17.

BREAKING: Former Congressman @DougOse dropped out of the race last week because of a heart attack. He is now officially endorsing @KevinKileyCA pic.twitter.com/b3L5dKvsSP — Morgan Rynor (@Morgan_Rynor) August 24, 2021

YouTuber hunts views and votes in California recall bid

If California voters recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, they could replace him with a 29-year-old YouTube star.

It's a very long shot, but Kevin Paffrath is the most well-known of the nine Democrats running to succeed Newsom should voters boot him from office. That's by virtue of his video channel, where he gives financial advice to his nearly 1.7 million followers.

That could put him in a position to garner support from Democrats who want to keep Newsom in office but don't want to forgo their right to choose a possible replacement.

Paffrath will appear in a televised debate for the first time Wednesday alongside three Republican challengers.

At first I thought @StephenAtHome was just being playful. But I'm pissed: We've created MILLIONAIRES & Hundred Thousandaires through the channel; people have changed their lives. And @StephenAtHome characterizes me as "BYEEE?" How many millionaires did you create, @StephenAtHome? https://t.co/vBe9Jp838a — Meet Kevin Paffrath (@realMeetKevin) August 23, 2021

Larry Elder 'very likely' to run again in 2022

In a lengthy conversation, conservative talk show host Larry Elder said he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

When asked if he will run again for governor in 2022, Elder said "I am very likely to do that."

"A lot of my contributors have asked me to stay in the game in the unlikely event that I don't become governor after September the 14th," he added. "So in all probability, I will do just that.

Just like Governor Gavin Newsom, Elder has not participated in any of the debates so far. In an interview, he addressed some of the questions that were asked of the other recall contenders.

Jenner to hold town hall in Pasadena on Saturday

Republican recall candidate Caitlyn Jenner is set to hold her first town hall meeting on Saturday, Aug. 28, her campaign announced. The event is being held at the Hilton Pasadena at 2 p.m.

“First town hall - all are welcome! Saturday Pasadena 2PM! California is worth fighting for!” Jenner wrote on Twitter.

So far, the Jenner campaign has largely avoided public forums having opted out of each recall debate. The move to host a town hall in Southern California comes at a time when leading Republican recall candidate Larry Elder has become embroiled in controversies.

Jenner spoke out on those controversies last week, calling on Elder to drop out of the race.

Gallery: 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall candidates 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Key Dates

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

More information on the recall election