California Democratic leaders searching for ways to increase voter turnout | Newsom Recall Updates

CALIFORNIA, USA — How did John Cox go from GOP standard-bearer to bears and trash balls?

It’s two days before the California Republican Party is supposed to pick its torchbearer, so the other leading candidates in the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom are busy making phone calls and schmoozing party delegates.

But John Cox has other plans this Thursday morning: He’s in front of the state Capitol showing off a life-sized board game. “Gavinopoly” — which the candidate explains is meant to illustrate his new tax plan — is only the latest prop in what has become the recall’s most prop-happy campaign.

Many voters will remember the 1,000-pound bear that Cox, an investment manager and accountant from north San Diego County, chauffeured around on his first statewide bus tour of the recall race. Fewer probably recall the follow-up gimmick: A 8-foot ball of trash.

This one — a 12-by-12 foot game board made up of sofa cushion-sized jigsaw puzzle pieces — is a bit easier to manage, his campaign aides all agree. No trailer nor finicky tarp nor wildlife wrangler toting rotisserie chickens required. “This is definitely the most interesting campaign I’ve worked on,” said campaign manager Bryan Reed.

And not just because of all the visual aids.

Cox — the GOP’s standard bearer in the 2018 governor’s race and listed as a Republican on the Sept. 14 recall ballot — is now accusing the party of insider dealing and corruption.

The millionaire, who is funding his own campaign, said he’s happy to go it alone this time.

$30 Billion will be saved by Californians every year when I’m governor. It’s time to shake up Sacramento and practice some common sense leadership in this state. #Cagov #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/PTIX8QKZmU — John Cox (@BeastJohnCox) August 8, 2021

Reps. Lee, Bass hosting virtual ‘Women Against Recall’ event with Newsom

California Representatives Barbara Boxer and Karen Bass are hosting a virtual campaign event titled “Women Against the Recall” with Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday evening.

The event is billed as a “conversation on what we need to do to get out the vote and defeat the Republican recall.”

The event begins at 5 p.m. and guests must register before joining. Tap here to learn more.

Key Dates

Aug. 4 - Republican recall candidates debate

- Republican recall candidates debate Aug. 7 - Republican Party virtual delegate vote



- Republican Party virtual delegate vote Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

