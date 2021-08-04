Tentative ruling would allow Gov. Newsom to mention Trump, Republicans in voter guide | Newsom Recall Updates

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl's tentative ruling Wednesday comes hours before the parties were set to appear in court.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Democrats seize on Elder’s ‘$0 minimum wage’ statement

The California Democratic Party is pouncing on a statement conservative radio host Larry Elder made about the concept of a minimum wage.

“The ideal minimum wage is $0.00,” Elder said during an interview with the Sacramento Bee. He made the comment in regard to jobs, saying he believed an increased minimum wage is burdensome to businesses.

Elder suggested the employer and employee could agree on the price of labor.

In a statement referencing the interview, the California Democratic Party wrote, “This is the candidate currently leading the polls if Republicans are successful in recalling Governor @GavinNewsom. Vote NO on the Republican recall by September 14. #stoptherepublicanrecall”

Judge: California governor OK to brand recall 'Republican'

A judge says California Gov. Gavin Newsom can refer to the recall against him as a Republican effort in the state's official voter guide.

Republicans who led the effort to place the recall on the ballot filed a lawsuit saying some of Newsom's statements in the voter guide linking the effort to Republicans were false or misleading.

Earl says they failed to prove the statements were outright false.

The ruling does not take effect until she issues a final decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

Listen to @ewarren.



Vote NO on September 14th to stop the Republican Recall. pic.twitter.com/RcG5zQZQYU — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 28, 2021

First look at Governor Newsom recall election ballot

In the next week, California registered voters will receive a sample ballot in the mail on the Governor Newsom recall election.

Recall rallies continue across the state and in San Diego County.

The anti-recall campaign is working on momentum. Democrats double the registration of GOP statewide so there's a campaign to energize blue voters to get out of the vote.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters shared a first look at the sample ballot that shows the two questions on the ballot.

This is exactly what the ballot will look like in the recall of @GavinNewsom. 1st Q: Should Newsom be recalled? 2nd Q: If the governor is recalled, who should he be replaced by? The ballots will start going out to ALL registered voter on August 16th. @CBS8 @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/7zgp1uisUZ — Morgan Rynor (@Morgan_Rynor) August 2, 2021

How would a Republican Party endorsement affect the recall?

There is a little more than a month to go until the California gubernatorial recall election, and Republican candidates continue to jockey for the best position to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14.

So far, the Republican Party has not officially endorsed any of the two dozen candidates that will appear on the ballot. The party delegates will hold a virtual vote on Aug. 7, and if any candidate can receive at least 60% of the vote they’ll receive the endorsement. The question is, how much would it actually matter?

The Public Party Institute of California (PPIC) looked into the prospect and found that the delegate vote could have a profound impact on whoever gets the hypothetical endorsement -- possibly as much as 3 or 4 percentage points among all candidates. And if a plurality of voters choose “yes” on question 1, those few points could be enough to install the next Governor of California.

New on our blog: On Aug 7, CA Republican Party delegates will meet virtually to consider endorsing a replacement candidate in the #recall election. With 24 Republican candidates on the ballot, an endorsement could potentially have a substantial impact.

Key Dates

Aug. 4 - Republican recall candidates debate

- Republican recall candidates debate Aug. 7 - Republican Party virtual delegate vote



- Republican Party virtual delegate vote Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

