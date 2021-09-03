Election security experts want California to add more protection ahead of recall vote | Newsom Recall Updates

The warning comes after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released at an event last month sponsored by a Trump ally.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall

A group of election security experts is calling on California’s top election official to take an additional step to protect the upcoming gubernatorial recall.

This comes after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released at an event last month sponsored by a key ally of former President Donald Trump.

The experts sent the letter Thursday to the California secretary of state calling for a rigorous type of post-election audit to be conducted statewide that can help detect malicious attempts to interfere.

The letter says such an audit would provide “strong public evidence” to counter any effort to discredit the outcome.

$7 for each Californian | A breakdown of how much the recall election is costing you

Two hundred and seventy-six million dollars.

That's the cost of the California gubernatorial recall election, according to the California Department of Finance.

The recall's price tag is something Gov. Newsom supporters have been sounding.

"We've seen Trump Republicans across the country attacking election results and the right to vote," Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a "Stop the Republican Recall" advertisement. "Now they're coming to grab power in California, abusing the recall process and costing taxpayers millions."

So, let's break down the expense of this recall a little more...

Key Dates

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

