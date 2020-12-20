x
Gov. Newsom challenged to address Senate's lack of diversity

Some observers are frustrated with the persistent lack of racial diversity in the Senate.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a COVID-19 testing facility in Valencia, Calif. As California Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs whom to appoint to the Senate to fulfill the rest of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' term, he's facing pressure to name a Latino or a Black woman. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs his pick to serve out the rest of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' Senate term, he's facing pressure to name a Latino or a Black woman. 

California has never had a Latino senator even though the state is nearly 40% Latino. But without Harris, who is Black, there will be no Black women in the 100-member Senate. 

The situation has some observers frustrated with the persistent lack of racial diversity in the Senate and what they view as both parties' failure to do much about it. 

With the pressure on Newsom, those with a stake in his choice are lobbying openly.

