Newsom signs more than 100 bills in day, more remain on desk

Some highly controversial bills remain on his desk to sign or veto. Some topics include transgender youth healthcare and decriminalizing jaywalking.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than 100 bills in the last 24 hours but his desk remains full with nearly 100 more remaining from the latest legislative session.

Some larger, controversial bills include a bill that would decriminalize jaywalking. Newsom previously vetoed a similar bill last year, saying it could be dangerous.

But advocates say it disproportionately impacts people of color and point out that low income neighborhoods don't have as many crosswalks.

"It's been impressive that he has, in literally a week's time, whittled down from about 650 bills, barely a week ago to now fewer than 100," said Chris Micheli, long-time lobbyist who tracks the bills on Newsom’s desk.

"In the last 24 hours, the governor has signed a significant number of bills and some very high profile ones from the ceiling of certain criminal records and expanding a lot of new laws, including one that would make california essentially a sanctuary state for people who are seeking gender affirming care," said Micheli.

Scott Wiener's bill — a particularly controversial one — protects patients, doctors and parents who seek care for their transgender kids.

Another bill Newsom signed would raise the paid leave for low-income Californians from 70% of their wages to 90% of their wages.

“The governor so far has made a, you know, fairly strong case, when he has vetoed some bills or signed some other bills that cost is a factor and he is very concerned about the California budget moving forward," said political analyst Steve Swatt.

The governor vetoed a handful of bills because of that same reasoning in recent days.

"The governor vetoed mandatory kindergarten in California. and a lot of people were pushing for this, but he cited cost as an issue on this," said Swatt.

He cited this same reasoning for another bill which would have limited the use of solitary confinement.

Another very controversial bill that would punish doctors for providing COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation still remains on his desk.