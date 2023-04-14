Growing pressure for California Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign

The Senator has been away from Washington, D.C., as she recovers from Shingles, but she holds a key position on a committee that approves judicial appointments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is growing debate among Democrats on whether US Senator Dianne Feinstein should resign. The California Senator has been away from Washington for over a month as she recovers from shingles.

In February, Senator Dianne Feinstein announced she would not seek reelection in 2024 but would fulfill her term. The next month the 89-year-old senator was diagnosed with shingles and has not been in Washington DC since.

“President Biden has been trying very hard to rebalance the federal judiciary after the wave of appointments under Donald Trump," USC Center for Political Future Director Robert Shrum said, "and he was doing pretty well, up until a month or two ago, and now it's slowed down with certain judges, or certain judicial nominees."

Feinstein sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and is in charge of approving presidential appointments. The senator has missed a majority of the votes taken this year.

"So people want Dianne Feinstein back or her to resign,” Shrum said. Shrum is also a Democratic strategist who helped over 25 senators win seats.

Senator Amy Klobuchar told CNN it'd be a national issue if Feinstein couldn’t return.

"If she can't come back month after month with this close of a Senate, that's not just going to hurt California; it’s going to be an issue for the country,” Klobuchar said.

The first to call for the senator's resignation was California Representative Ro Khanna. In an interview with The Hill, he said he’s publicly saying privately what so many are saying.

“Senator Feinstein has had an extraordinarily distinguished career," Khanna said. "She's simply unable now to fulfill her duties, and it's sad to see it, sad to see her in this state where she is missing votes, where we're not being able to confirm judges because of her absence on the Judiciary Committee, and I just think we should have someone in that role who can do the job right now."

But Senator Nancy Pelosi says she’s never seen anyone go after a male senator this way, suggesting sexism at play.

“I don't agree with that," Shrum said. "Senator Grassley, the Republican from Iowa, is 89, but he's there. The real question is not her age. The real question is, can she show up and vote on the judiciary committee?"

Feinstein herself asked this week to be replaced on the committee temporarily. But she plans to return when her doctors clear her for travel.

“That probably won't work because it would require unanimous consent of the senate, or at least 60 votes," Shrum said. "I think it would be very difficult to find 10 Republicans who would vote to allow the Majority Leader Schumer to do that.”

So if Feinstein does decide to resign, it would be up to Governor Gavin Newsom to replace her. The governor promised to appoint a black woman if the opportunity arose.

“That was a while ago, and certainly before the senate race started," Shrum said, "and you now have three major Democratic candidates. The obvious African American woman for him to appoint would be Barbara Lee, but she's running for the seat.”

Shrum pointed out representative Khanna is the co-chair of Barbara Lee’s campaign.