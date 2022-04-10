Prop. 30: Would tax wealthiest Californians to support electric vehicles, wildfire prevention

Measure would increase state income taxes by 1.75% on those making over $2 million a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — If passed, Prop. 30 would raise taxes for high earners, while paying for efforts to reduce air pollution and fight wildfires.

The measure would create up to $5 billion annually with the largest chunk of money going to electric vehicle rebates and charging stations. Another portion will help hire and train more firefighters.

"We need more personnel for fire engines to be able to jump on a fire and reduce the air pollution that's going into the air as these fires occur. which we all know is no longer just normal vegetation. It's houses, vehicles, chemicals," said Tim Edwards, President of CAL FIRE Local 2881.

CAL FIRE Local 2881, health organizations and environmental groups support the measure. Prop. 30 is also backed by Lyft.

Groups like the California Teachers Association and Governor Gavin Newsom are against it.

"Fellow Californians I need to warn you about Proposition 30. It's one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer funded subsidy," said Governor Newsom in an advertisement for No on Prop. 30.

CBS 8 reached out to the governor's office Tuesday and was sent the following statement:

"Prop. 30 is a special interest carve-out -- a cynical scheme devised by a single corporation to funnel state income tax revenue to their company," said Governor Newsom. "California's tax revenues are famously volatile, and this measure would make our state's finances more unstable -- all so that special interests can benefit. Californians should know that just this year our state committed $10 billion for electric vehicles and their infrastructure, part of a $54 billion nation-leading package to fight climate change and build a zero-emission future. Don't be fooled. Prop. 30 is fiscally irresponsible and puts the profits of a single corporation ahead of the welfare of the entire state."

According to a Berkeley IGS poll from last month, 49% of likely voters support Prop. 30, 37% are opposed and 14% are undecided.

So how much would Prop. 30 cost high earners?

It would increase state income taxes by 1.75% on those making over $2 million a year.