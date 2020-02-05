Protesters downtown defy stay-at-home orders to demand San Diego reopen

Similar protests happened in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Ventura on Friday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Friday, some people took to the streets to defy the statewide stay-at-home order and demand businesses reopen.

There were cars honking, American flags waving, and signs like "freedom is essential." Many wore masks. Many people didn't.

Social distancing orders were violated left and right, all to make their voices heard.

"Open our beaches [and] businesses. Let's get back to work," said Dan Summers, a protester.

"We Have Rights" organized six rallies across the state, calling for California to reopen.

"Certainly there was a necessary time for this, but I think that time has passed. It is time to go back to work," added Summers.

San Diego State student, Kiarra Mapp, said that she "is trying to be a strong, independent black woman, but it is hard to do that when the government is holding me down, making me dependent on them."

Mapp said many people like her need to go back to work.

"I really need to go back to work so I can get an income and be independent and not rely on the government," said Mapp.

Mapp believes a health crisis caused by a crumbling economy could be worse than a health crisis caused by the pandemic.

"It is not just about economics anymore. It is about the mental health of a lot of people. We are seeing so much suicide, depression, [and] anxiety," added Mapp.

Police officers watched closely, but no arrests were made. The San Diego Police Department said no citations were issued because officers are taking a stance to educate Friday.

The rally remained peaceful. No counterprotesters showed up.