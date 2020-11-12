Q&A: What's next for former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer

From accomplishments to regrets, Faulconer reflected on his mayoral experiences with News 8.

SAN DIEGO — On his last official day in office on Thursday, now former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke with News 8 about his six-year tenure, including his accomplishments, regrets and future plans.

"It's really been the experience of a lifetime," said Faulconer.



For six years, Faulconer served as San Diego's mayor.

The former council member won the title during a special election back in 2014, after Bob Filner resigned following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

"You know, I'm really proud of the way in a very difficult time after I got elected, we brought this city together, and I really tried to set the tone as mayor," said Faulconer. "It's not about Republican or Democrat. It's 'what's the right thing we should be doing for the city?'"



Before discussing the highs and lows of his tenure, we asked Faulconer to address a topic that's been on the minds of many, given how outspoken Faulconer, who is a Republican, has been lately about current California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.



“Are you considering a run for governor?" asked News 8.

"I'm seriously considering a run for governor because our state needs new leadership," said Faulconer. "It needs new ideas. I don’t think one-party rule has been working and so when I look at some of the most important issues that we're facing as Californians -- the need to reduce homelessness statewide, which we have done in San Diego, the need to keep our states safe, which we remained the safest big city in the country in San Diego -- when I think about what we've been able to do here and how we've been able to do it, I think we need that same type of energy and results-oriented approach in Sacramento."



Aside from reducing homeless numbers by double digits in San Diego through a variety of creative approaches, including using the Convention Center and purchasing hotels, Faulconer said he takes pride in having improved the city's infrastructure, neighborhood services and police department.



"We've now paved half the streets in our city since I was mayor," said Faulconer. "Our focus on new fire stations, libraries and rec centers - I think it's made a real difference in people's lives. As I look to the work we did to rebuild our San Diego Police Department, my very first week in office I hired the first female police chief in the history of San Diego as we rebuilt that department and our officers to keep our neighborhoods safe."



But, like most big city mayors, his time in office came with significant challenges. 2016 saw the start of a major Hepatitis A outbreak, which sickened hundreds and killed 20. In 2017, the Chargers announced they were leaving San Diego. And there's still no definitive answer as to when or if the Convention Center will be expanded.

“Are there any regrets in those areas or anything more than could have been done?" asked News 8.

"I'll tell you, when you're mayor, you always look at what you should have done and what would you like to get more done on. I get that question a lot. What always got me the most is how you have to push so hard against the bureaucracy to get things across the finish line. That's a constant effort and so as I look back on the lessons we have learned and I think when I look back at all of the challenges, you overcome those challenges by bringing people together.”



With more challenges ahead, including the ongoing pandemic, Faulconer had this advice for Todd Gloria and his team:



"I want him to be successful because I want our city to be successful and my advice as he's coming in is harness that energy and spirit of San Diegans, particularly in this difficult time of COVID."



News 8 asked what he'll miss most.



“Just to see that spirit of San Diego, the interaction with people all across our city," said Faulconer. "It's been the privilege of a lifetime and I'm going to miss it."