San Diegans on both sides weigh in on abortion debate

People on both sides of the abortion debate are reeling after a leaked document showing a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Many are sounding off on a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that shows the court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

"It's a very charged issue on both sides, and it’s coming down to states rights versus federal rights,” said Liz Reilly, visiting San Diego.

One San Diego resident named Bushra said, "It is of woman's choice, I am for women's choice, especially when it comes to kids being raped and women being raped.”

Local women's rights advocates say they're astonished.

"Immediate shock and disappointment, but at the same time, we were all waiting for this to happen we pretty much knew this was coming,” said Women’s March San Diego founder, Fran Carrillo.

Carrillo says while she thinks California women will be protected, she is worried about the ripple effect ramifications if abortions were banned in other states.

"I think for women and young women, it is our biggest concern that healthcare and access to that healthcare, which they might need, it is going to be fairly detrimental to their futures,” said Carrillo.

Skyline Church Lead Pastor Jeremy McGarity says a Roe v. Wade reversal would be a win for many Bible-believing Christians.

"I think it is positive if they overturn Roe v. Wade nationally, we will be able to see it at as, 'hey, we are no longer a country that encourages abortions,'” said McGarity.

McGarity of the Rancho San Diego ministry says the issue of abortion is personal for his family.

"My wife is here today as a result of a gang rape, her biological mother was raped at 14-years-old and still decided to have her after all the shame and everything she went through," said McGarity, who has been married for 24 years and has 3 sons. "That gives me a very practical reason as to why we need to protect human life,”

Legal analyst Dan Eaton says now the leaked draft could expedite the Supreme Court's final decision.

“The fact is that it has been leaked, and that may very well cause the court to speed up the release of the opinion," said Eaton.

Eaton says everyone shouldn't rush to judgement on the ruling just yet.

"It could still change. The lineup of the court could still change and the bottom line could still change,” said Eaton.

“They need to all calm down until it comes out, and then see what you know, what each side can do,” said Liz Reilly.