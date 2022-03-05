San Diegans take to the streets to protest possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

On the state level, top lawmakers are working to place a constitutional amendment on the state ballot, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of protestors took to the streets in downtown San Diego Tuesday, protesting the possibility of Roe versus Wade being overturned.

Demonstrators stopped traffic along Broadway, voicing their outrage at the Supreme Court's leaked opinion, which would reverse a woman's right on a federal level to choose whether she has an abortion.

"Seeing in writing how little they respect my bodily autonomy...man, that was a gut punch!" said Congresswoman Sara Jacobs.

Tuesday's protest outside the Federal Courthouse drew women and men of all ages.

"We are the women of the next generation, and it matters a lot to us," said one local high school student.

"I have lived through times when abortions were illegal," said demonstrator, Karen Erickson. "I know what happened to women and I don't want to see it again!"

Erickson is worried this decision will mark the beginning of the reversal of many other federally recognized rights.

"Next it will be gay marriage, then contraception, then bi-racial marriage," she said. "I think this is just the tip of the iceberg,"

"This is an attack on feminism, this is an attack on women, this is an attack on men just as much for their reproductive rights as it is for women," added organizer Loxie Gant.

While California's leadership has made it clear that a woman's right to choose would be preserved, more than half the states in the nation would likely ban or severely restrict abortion if roe is overturned.

"Whether a woman's life is at risk or if the pregnancy is a consequence of rape or incest...it is barbaric," said Congressman Scott Peters.

Last year, San Diego was the first county in the nation to designate itself a "Freedom of Choice" county.

"And so, in San Diego County, if you want to have an abortion, you are welcome," said San Diego County Supervisor, Nora Vargas. "We will make sure we have the resources so that you are protected."

On the state level, top lawmakers are pushing to get a two-thirds majority to place a constitutional amendment on the state ballot, which would enshrine abortion rights statewide.

"This needs to happen," Gant said. "We are at a place to do it now in California."

Whether that constitutional amendment passes this November will depend on California voters.