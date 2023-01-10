San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver 2023 State of the City address

Watch live on CW San Diego and streaming on CBS8+ as San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria gives the live address Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City address on Wednesday from the San Diego Civic Theatre.

The public is invited to attend this event, the first State of the City delivered in person since 2020, held at the San Diego Civic Theater (1100 Third Ave. San Diego, 92101) in downtown San Diego.

For those that can't attend in person, the full address will be broadcast on The CW San Diego as well as live-streamed in its entirety on CBS8+ - free on Roku and Amazon Fire - beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The 37th Mayor of San Diego will focus on "the city’s most pressing challenges, provide an update on the progress made during the past year and lay out a path for 2023 and beyond" according to the release previewing the event.

Mayor Gloria's second address in 2022 was virtual due to the COVID pandemic.

A LOOK BACK: Watch the full 2022 San Diego State of the City Address (Jan 12, 2022):

In the January 2022 State of the City address, Mayor Gloria led off by telling the audience that we "still find ourselves in the midst of the pandemic. The difference this year is that we now have widely available vaccines that can spare us from the worst of the virus that's upended our lives, and I’m proud to say most San Diegans have chosen to get vaccinated, including 86% of our City workforce."

Infrastructure Repairs (2022):

“By and large, these core systems are aging, outdated, often neglected, and in some cases in danger of failing. My Sexy Streets initiative prioritizes these neighborhoods and will result in 54 additional miles of quality road repairs across the city, from San Ysidro Boulevard in the south to Highland Valley Road in the north. You’ll see my administration is focused on making sure our investments reach all communities.”

Keep San Diegans safe (2022):

“Crime rose here by 13 percent last year, with violent crime up nearly 11 percent. Shootings, assaults, homicides, domestic and gang violence – are all up. Disturbingly, hate crimes have also increased by 65 percent. None of this is acceptable. Lawlessness will not rule the day in our city.”

Homelessness (2022):

“In 2021, we created 132 units of permanent supportive housing, and we have nearly 1,000 more in the pipeline. Last year, San Diego partnered with other big California cities to push for a massive state investment in homelessness response. Governor Newsom and our state delegation came through with a $14 billion package.”

Housing (2022):

“The shortage of homes everyday San Diegans can afford is splitting up families, making it harder for our businesses to attract and retain workers, and threatening to deprive our region of the talented young people we work so hard to educate in our world-class universities. We are legally and morally obligated to plan to add more than 100,000 new homes during the next eight years, and folks, we are getting it done.”