SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council will hold a vote Monday to place an initiative on the 2020 primary ballot that would raise hotel taxes to fund a convention center expansion, homeless services and infrastructure improvements.



The tax increase is a proposal from San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer that would raise the city's hotel tax from 12.5 percent to as high as 15.75 percent in certain areas of the city. The city would reap an estimated $3.5 billion over 42 years from the hike.



Faulconer aimed to get a similar imitative on the November 2018, but that effort suffered a major blow in August when the city clerk's office determined that the initiative did not have the minimum number of required signatures. Faulconer pivoted to an 11th-hour plan of proposing that the City Council waive its rules that govern the ballot initiative process to foist the proposal onto the ballot anyway. That plan also failed, although the measure is qualified for the November 2020 ballot.



The council is holding the vote to consider waiving a rule added to the city charter via 2016's Measure L, which stated that initiatives must be put on the ballot during a November election rather than a primary election, when turnout is generally lower. The City Council has the power to circumvent that mandate, however, leading to another major vote on one of Faulconer's signature issues.



City Councilwoman and President Georgette Gomez voted against waiving the council's rules in August to put the measure on the ballot but has already announced her intention to vote in favor of putting it to voters on the March 2020 state primary ballot.



"As many of us would agree, there is a large gap between the San Diego we are and the San Diego we aspire to be," Gomez wrote Friday in a Voice of San Diego opinion piece. "There are solutions to this, such as securing new funding streams that will advance equity in all neighborhoods. Therefore, ballot measures that move us forward in addressing the challenges San Diego faces require a fair chance to be heard."



Opponents of moving the measure to the March ballot argue that there is little urgency to do so, even if it is convenient for the city.



Should the city's voters eventually pass the measure, the city would use the tax revenue to purchase a parcel of land adjacent to the San Diego Convention Center for roughly $30 million, which would then be converted into a convention center expansion. The remaining revenue would fund the city's homeless services and shelters and repairs to the city's network of roads.



The council is scheduled to vote on the proposal at its 2 p.m. meeting in the 12th floor Council Chambers at the City Administration Building at 202 C St.