San Diego City Council to vote on budget amid debate over police funding

SAN DIEGO — Police funding is at the center of a debate over how the City of San Diego will spend its money next year, and a major vote is expected Monday.



The San Diego City Council is expected to review and vote on next year’s proposed budget Monday morning. While at the same time, some activists are criticizing the proposal to increase police department spending.



The criticism is fresh as San Diego and the entire nation has seen renewed calls to look at how policing is practiced, and especially how communities of color are policed.



The proposed increase is $27 million. This would increase the budget of $539 million in the 2020 fiscal year to $566 million next fiscal year.



For an idea of the year to year increase, the spending was around $480 million dollars in fiscal year 2019.



Local activists are urging San Diego City Council members to reject Mayor Faulconer's budget and to allocate that money to other areas, but the mayor says those funds are for pre-approved raises and expenditures and to keep San Diegans safe.



Back in April, the mayor’s first draft included a number of cuts to libraries and recreation center hours, which was the elimination of 354 city jobs.



Those have mostly been restored with state and federal COVID-19 funds, and many of those proposed full-time job cuts have been eliminated as well.



The city council is set to review the budget at 11 a.m.