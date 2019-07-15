SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council is scheduled to meet Monday at 2 p.m. to vote on a proposed ordinance that would require residents to store firearms in a locked container or disable them with a trigger lock unless they are carried on a person's body.

Back in June, the San Diego City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee voted 2-1 to send the proposed ordinance to the full council without a recommendation.



It's being called a common-sense effort by City Attorney Mara Elliot who came up with the ordinance.



Essentially, the ordinance would require all gun owners to store guns in a locked container, or disable them with a trigger lock when in use. Currently, state law only requires the lock up or disabling of a gun if there's a person who can't legally have a gun under state or federal law living in the home.

Opponents of the bill argue it would be overreaching on those that don't have children and could be next to impossible to enforce. However, supporters argue this could make a huge impact on the number of accidental shootings and suicides.



According to City Attorney Mara Elliot, there are an estimated 4.6 million children in the U.S. that live in a home with a loaded and unsecured gun.

The California Rifle & Pistol Association say they've been working to protect the rights of Californians and those that choose to safely and lawfully possess and use firearms. Below is a letter sent to the city counsel on the proposed ordinance.