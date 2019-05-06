SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee will consider a proposed ordinance Wednesday requiring gun owners to store guns in a locked container or disable them with a trigger lock when not in use.



City Attorney Mara Elliott proposed the ordinance Tuesday, calling it a common sense effort to reduce accidental shootings, children's access to guns and suicides. According to Elliott, roughly 4.6 million children in the U.S. live in a home with a loaded and unsecured gun.



"We hear about these tragedies all the time, even here in San Diego," Elliott said. "With our Safe Storage of Firearms Ordinance, we hope to prevent life-altering accidental shootings by reminding gun owners that they are responsible for safeguarding those around them by securely storing their guns."



The ordinance is compliant with state law, Elliott said, which require guns manufactured, transferred or sold in California to have an accompanying safety device approved by the state Department of Justice's Bureau of Firearms. The ordinance, according to the city attorney's office, will help local law enforcement ensure that residents are following state law.



Elliott will present the ordinance to the committee during its 9 a.m. meeting. The committee, chaired by City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery, will meet in the City Administration Building's 12th floor Committee Room, located at 202 C St.