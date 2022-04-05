San Diego County in forefront of fight for reproductive rights

Last fall, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to declare the county a "champion" in the fight for reproductive freedom.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — As the fight for reproductive rights continues at a protest downtown, county leaders have taken steps to place San Diego at the forefront of this battle.

Dozens of passionate demonstrators gathered outside the Hall of Justice downtown Wednesday, raising their voices in opposition to the Supreme Court's possible overturning of Roe v Wade.

"There is no alternative for us, except to fight back for our lives!" said one organizer.

Chante Summers, now living in San Diego, is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, "where our rights aren't always protected," she told CBS 8.

She added that the leaked decision by the Supreme Court would impact her disproportionately. "My gut reaction was that people like me are most vulnerable," she said, "people of color, women who are often marginalized."

Summers said that it is important for her to live in California, where legislative leaders have made it clear that a woman's right to choose will be preserved, no matter what decision the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately makes.

"I had to make a choice about my body.," she added, "and that it was no longer protected in St. Louis, and moving to a state like this, I knew that i would have easier access to health care and rights."

Last September, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to declare the county a "champion" in the fight for reproductive freedom, in direct response to the decision in Texas the time to ban nearly all abortions.

"We decided that we were going to be the first county in the country that became a 'freedom of choice' county," said board Vice-Chair Nora Vargas, who authored the resolution. While not allocating specific funding, it made it clear that the county would support access to reproductive health care for all San Diegans.

"We will makes sure that you have what you need so that you are protected," Vargas said.

Protester Moni Gutierrez said that, while she appreciates the protections she has in San Diego and in California, this fight transcends borders.

"It's human rights that we are fighting for.," Gutierrez told CBS 8. "We're fighting for our kids, we're fighting for our friends and sisters and families. It's not only for us, personally... it is for everybody!"

A poll by the non- partisan Public Policy Institute of California found that more than three-quarters of Californians say that they do not want Roe v. Wade overturned.