Medical Screening Process

Asylum seekers arriving in San Diego receive a medical screening upon entering the shelter, are assessed for their clinical needs and then treated as appropriate.

Those determined to have influenza-like symptoms are isolated in local hotel rooms with individual heating and air conditioning units. Accompanying family members are quarantined with their relatives and are also given treatment to prevent them from getting sick and spreading the virus. With continued arrival of migrants to the shelter with influenza-like symptoms, all migrants without symptoms are also receiving treatment to prevent them from getting sick.

County and migrant center medical staff visit patients daily in their hotel rooms to continue monitoring their symptoms, address medical needs and assess when they are well enough to travel.

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter130New Cases of Influenza-like Illness28Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 2019186Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness1Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels51 (23 families)

June 4, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter48New Cases of Influenza-like Illness9Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 2019158Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness1Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels 26 (10 families)

June 3, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter92New Cases of Influenza-like Illness8Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 2019149Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness1Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels 27 (11 families)

June 2, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter70New Cases of Influenza-like Illness13Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 2019141Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness0Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels34 (14 families)

June 1, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter117New Cases of Influenza-like Illness23Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 2019128Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness2Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels80 (36 families)

May 31, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter101New Cases of Influenza-like Illness24Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 2019105Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness2Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels62 (26 families)

May 30, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter73New Cases of Influenza-like Illness22Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 201981Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness1Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels63 (26 families)

May 29, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter97New Cases of Influenza-like Illness12Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 201959Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness0Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels82* (33 families)

*Yesterday’s number was under reported; should have been 36.

May 28, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter102New Cases of Influenza-like Illness12Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 201947Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness0Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels 36* (14 families)

*Number should have been 36, not 15.

May 27, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter65New Cases of Influenza-like Illness3Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 201935Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness0Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels 14 (5 families)

May 26, 2019-Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter31New Cases of Influenza-like Illness1Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 201932Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness0Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels24 (10 families)

May 25, 2019 Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter34New Cases of Influenza-like Illness2Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 201931Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness1Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels27 (13 families)

May 24, 2019 Update

New Migrants Screened at County Shelter47New Cases of Influenza-like Illness13Total Cases of Influenza-like Illness Since May 19, 201929Number of New Migrants Sent to Hospital ER, with Influenza-like Illness0Migrants Currently Quarantined at Hotels24 (12 families)

May 23, 2019 Update

San Diego County Public Health officials are responding to an influenza outbreak among asylum seekers recently flown to San Diego from Texas by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We have identified individuals with flu symptoms and are providing appropriate treatment,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.P.H., County deputy public health officer, adding that 16 asylum seekers have been reported with influenza-like illness.

“Those who are ill are being isolated, along with members of their families. Our staff, in conjunction with those of Jewish Family Services and others, are following established procedures to ensure these individuals and their families are well before they leave San Diego for other destinations,” Sidelinger said

Asylum seekers, primarily families, began arriving in San Diego County in October 2018 and from Texas on May 19. To date, more than 14,000 individuals who are legally in the country have been screened.

“We are taking all the appropriate steps that we can to contain this outbreak at this facility and to protect the public’s health in San Diego,” said County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dianne Jacob.

In January, the County Board of Supervisors authorized using a closed downtown courthouse as a temporary shelter. It was refurbished and opened in March.

“Our early efforts to create a safe and professionally-staffed shelter for legal migrant families has protected the greater San Diego region,” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “Our rigorous screening process and attentive medical staff is what has allowed us to quickly identify this issue and take steps to address it.”

An outbreak in a single setting is defined as at least one individual diagnosed with influenza and another coming down with a flu-like illness within 72 hours. Outbreaks are usually seen in skilled nursing or other long-term care facilities, but also can occur in other group homes/congregate living facilities, such as detention facilities or overnight camps. San Diego County has experienced 27 outbreaks this flu season.

As asylum seekers continue to arrive from Texas and California, shelter operators will continue screenings and the isolation and treatment of anyone who is symptomatic. It can take up to four days after exposure for flu signs to appear. The County will provide updates on this outbreak until it concludes.