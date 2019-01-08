SAN DIEGO — San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will hold a news conference Thursday morning to announce the early release of San Diego resident Kent Williams who had been serving a life sentence.

Officials say it is the first re-sentencing in the state of California of a defendant under AB 2942, a new law authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting which took effect January 1, 2019. The law gives district attorneys the ability to review cases for which prison terms were unjustly harsh.

