San Diego sends nearly 200-person delegation to Washington D.C. to advocate for federal funds

According to the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, this is the largest delegation to travel to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Nearly 200 business and civic leaders from San Diego, including Mayor Todd Gloria and Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas, are in Washington D.C. to advocate for infrastructure, trade, healthcare, workforce development and sustainability.

In addition to advocating for federal funding for projects in the San Diego area, Mayor Gloria also highlighted affordable housing projects as a key need for federal dollars in legislation.

During a virtual press conference on Monday morning, Mayor Todd Gloria said, “We had to show up here in Washington D.C. to make sure we have our seat at the table of the national conversation. We are looking to get our fair share from Washington so that we can tackle the big issues back at home. Things like homelessness, housing affordability, infrastructure, public safety, our binational relations and the climate.”

The binational delegation is also bringing attention to the U.S./Mexico border water infrastructure plan. Federal money has been designated to the issue in the past to help curb cross border pollution.

"San Diego is about as far as you can get from Washington. It’s important that our representatives and federal agency leaders hear directly from us about the projects and policies that uniquely affect business and the people living and working in the Cali-Baja region," said Jerry Sanders, President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. "These annual in-person meetings make a real impact, especially when we have a group of more than 170 delegates from both sides of the border coordinated and aligned in sharing San Diego’s priorities."

In the coming days, the group will meet with the EPA, Department of Transportation, CBP and others.