San Diego first-time voters weigh in on President Biden's first 100 days in office

SAN DIEGO — President Biden’s first 100 days in office is under his belt and News 8’s first-time voters from both parties are ambivalent with his leadership. “I will say the one nice thing about Biden’s presidency is not hearing from the president every day,” said Madeline Austin, college freshman.

She voted for Biden and so did Diego Estrada who switched to the Democratic party mid-election. “I wouldn't say it's a bad thing but it is less chaotic,” said Estrada, college freshman.

For former President Trump supporter, Matan Bar calls Biden a hypocrite. “He [Biden] criticized him [Trump] for being a tyrant or a dictator by using a bunch of executive orders and within his first week he did more than what Trump did,” said Bar, college freshman.

The database for tracking executive orders shows that Biden issued 22 in his first week of office and Trump issued just four in his first week.

“Congress needs to pass legislation this year and finally secure protection for Dreamers,” said President Biden during his joint address to Congress.

First-time voters are still disappointed in how Biden is handling the immigration and the border crisis.

“He said he would withdraw from Trump's policies, which he eliminated but he didn't give any of his policies, so we are left with a neutral border crisis,” said Bar.

The first-time voters say the January 6 attacks on the U.S Capital have polarized the country even more.

“I don’t think much uniting has occurred, he [Biden] hasn’t taken too many steps to bring us together,” said Estrada.

Austin knows a lot of work still needs to be done.

“I think Democrats, in general, are angry so I don’t think they are as willing to work with Republicans. I don’t think it’s right,” said Austin.

Bar says the same can be said for the GOP.

“For the past four years, we’ve been called racist, homophobic, transphobic every second by the opposing party and now they are saying we want to have peace and work together,” said Austin.

Looking to the future, first-time voters say politics has no room in the social justice conversation.

“What's frustrating is that with Black Lives Matter and with Black Americans being killed by police, it has become this political show and it’s not a political show, this is real,” said Austin.

While Vice President Kamala Harris has some of her first-time voter support, they believe she could be doing a better job especially when it comes to the border crisis.