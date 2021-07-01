San Diego lawmakers in Capitol building when protestors staged takeover share their experiences

Representatives Juan Vargas, Mike Levin, and Darrell Issa share their experience from Washington, D.C.

SAN DIEGO — During Wednesday’s protests in Washington D.C., several local lawmakers were holed up in their offices.

News 8 spoke with Representatives Juan Vargas, Mike Levin, and Darrell Issa.

When asked what he makes of the events on Wednesday, Representative Juan Vargas was clear. "Incredible anarchy. This is what President Trump wanted. This is not democracy. This is not who we are as a people." Rep. Vargas said.

Vargas, a Democrat representing the 51st congressional district, spoke from inside his office, saying he was angry about the unrest taking place.

Images show people storming the capitol as lawmakers were preparing to certify the electoral college votes that forced them to shelter in place.

Congressman Vargas said he and his staff were prepared to fight. “I am in my office. They told us to shelter in place. I have a few staff members helping me and I told them we may have to protect ourselves," Vargas said. "We heard people running down the halls here so we've got the flags we can use as protection. They have the pointers at the top and if they break in we're gonna fight."

Democratic Congressman Mike Levin of the 49th district had this message for those responsible for the violence.

"I would just reiterate you know this is not who we are as Americans. We are better than this." Levin said. "You know we can disagree on our politics but resorting to this kind of violence is absolutely uncalled for. The people that are responsible for this need to be held to account and they're gonna have to answer to this."

Due to COVID-19 precautions, neither Vargas nor Levin were on the house floor when protesters broke in.

But Republican Congressman Darrell Issa of the 50th district was in the chamber when the events unfolded.

He made it safely to his office, which overlooks the east side of the capitol.