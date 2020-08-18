Watch live: San Diego leaders to participate in 'Day of Action' to rally support for U.S. Postal Service

This comes as President Trump has expressed his opposition to crucial funding for USPS and increasing reports of delays in mail service.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California State Assemblyman and San Diego mayoral candidate Todd Gloria will join San Diego’s Congressional delegation, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, and Ricardo Guzman, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 70 Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to rally support for the U.S. Postal Service.

On Monday, Assemblymember Gloria led an effort in the California Assembly to protect the postal service. Gloria and 53 of his colleagues sent a letter to California’s Congressional delegation urging immediate intervention to shield the U.S. Postal Service.

President @realDonaldTrump is engaged in a transparent effort to undermine our democracy by hampering @USPS. I’m leading an effort with @AsmMarcBerman and 52 of our colleagues to urge Congress to take action and immediately shield the Postal Service. #SaveTheUSPostalService pic.twitter.com/K0HBsVwFb7 — Asm. Todd Gloria (@AsmToddGloria) August 18, 2020