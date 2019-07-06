SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined more than 100 U.S., Mexican and Canadian mayors in Los Cabos, Mexico, Friday for the inaugural North American Mayors Summit.



The three-day meeting is intended to improve relations and dialogue between the three countries. Faulconer opened the summit by welcoming his fellow mayors and is expected to sign a joint collaboration agreement with other summit attendees.



"This summit comes at a critical time as we look toward the passage of the new (U.S.-Mexico-Canada) trade agreement, work to end the environmental crisis in the Tijuana River Valley and foster greater economic growth," Faulconer said. "I look forward to meeting with my fellow North American mayors over the next few days to define shared goals for our countries."



The summit comes as tensions rise between the Mexican and U.S. governments over immigration. President Donald Trump has held firm in his threat to implement tariffs June 10 on all Mexican imports if the country's government doesn't do more to stop immigrants coming through its southern border with Guatemala and Honduras and, ultimately, attempting to enter the U.S. illegally or otherwise.



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is scheduled to address the summit Friday as U.S. and Mexican officials continue to negotiate a deal to avoid the tariffs, which would rise as high as 25% by Oct. 1. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard organized the summit, according to the mayor's office.



"Now more than ever it is important that we come together at all levels of government to have productive conversations about the challenges and opportunities that exist for our three nations," Faulconer said.