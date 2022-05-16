San Diego Registrar of Voters preparing for June Primary

Ballots have been mailed out and by now, most San Diego voters should have it sitting on their counter ready to vote.

SAN DIEGO — Last year during the recall election, voter turnout rate was higher than what it's normally been in the past couple of years.

According to the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters, they estimate that this time around voter turnout rate will be 10 % less than last year.

With the primary happening in June, the Registrar of Voters and dozens of volunteers are eagerly awaiting your participation.

CBS 8 spent the day with the county registrar, staff and volunteers to find out what they're doing to get ready for the election.

“I'm getting paid to work the election. I volunteered for 15 years when I was living in Orange County. Volunteering is a different feeling of service and I wanted to volunteer this time around, but then I learned I was going to get paid and I was like ‘hey! I can work with that,” said Coyote Brown, who was excited to know she was going to get paid for working election day.

As of now, poll workers are busy learning the code of ethics this week.

However, the Registrar of Voters says they need thousands of more workers.

CBS 8 also asked the county’s registrar of voters if it's too early to see a boost in voter interest or if the county is noticing even more voter apathy?

“We consistently see lower voter interest in the primary elections,” said Cynthia Paes, with the San Diego County’s Registrar of Voters. She also says interest varies in each election. As of this week, the office has received about 50,000 ballots.

She added that it's only been a week since ballots were sent out and encourages the public to participate once voting centers open next week.

“So for our voting centers, 39 voting centers will open on May 28th, and they will be open everyday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until election day when the hours change,” said Paes.

Those who voted already this week say they recognize the importance of participating. From high-profile races like the county sheriff and Chula Vista mayor to incumbent local officials, state legislators and congressional representatives.

“We’re America. We vote, we make choices and if for no other reason, for our military,” said Cassandra Daughterty, who dropped off her ballot.

Election day is June 7th and polls will close at 8 p.m. The office reminds voters to double check that you sign your ballot before dropping it off or mailing it in.