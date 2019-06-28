SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Unified School District raised the Rainbow and Transgender Pride flags at its headquarters for the first time Friday in support of Pride Month.



The ceremony is intended to highlight the district's efforts to promote a safe educational environment for LGBTQ students, their families, faculty and staff. During the flag raising, students in the district's Gender and Sexuality Alliance Support Group discussed the significance of the ceremony.



"San Diego Unified is committed to equal opportunity for all students in admission and access to the district's educational programs, guidance and counseling programs, athletic programs, testing procedures, and other activities, and that all programs and activities be free from discrimination, including harassment, with respect to a student's actual or perceived sex, gender, ethnic group identification, race, national origin, religion, color, physical or mental disability, age or sexual orientation," the district said in a statement.



District Superintendent Cindy Marten, Board of Education members, district staff and elected officials attended the flag raising.