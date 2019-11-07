SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments' 2020 Census Complete Count Stakeholder Working Group met on Thursday to discuss countywide strategies to ensure a full count of San Diego residents during the 2020 census.

The working group, composed of representatives of outreach organizations throughout the county, met for the first time June 26 and plans to continue meeting through December 2020 to reach residents who are considered hard to count due to factors like non-traditional living arrangements, language barriers and distrust of the government.

During Thursday's meeting, the working group discussed a draft strategic plan to guide the agency's census outreach efforts over the next 18 months and how to allocate the $1.56 million SANDAG received from the state's Complete Count Office to administer countywide census outreach efforts.

Residents can view the draft strategic plan at sandag.org/2020censuswg and comment on it through July 12 at 5 p.m. The plan will eventually go to the SANDAG Board of Directors for approval. The working group is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. at the SANDAG office in Suite 800 at 401 B St. The meeting is open to the public.